BBC Sports Personality of the Year: Sussex football coach and carer wins award

A care home worker from Sussex has been celebrated for his ‘rewarding’ work coaching disabled football teams as part of this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

Lamin Faal, 60, was presented with the South East Unsung Hero award for his work coaching at Seaford Town Football Club.

Lamin, a former goalkeeper and Gambian international, said: “It’s amazing, I couldn’t believe it.

“I find it really rewarding, it’s really nice for the kids to play for the team and it makes a positive difference.

“I’m even thinking about winning it (the national Unsung Hero Award), I’m just looking forward to the occasion.”

Lamin, who works at the Abundant Grace care home in Firle Road, Seaford, began coaching after a hand injury ended his goalkeeping career.

Since then he has coached the disability teams at Seaford and now heads up the Under 12 and Under 16 and adult teams.

Michael Greve, youth team chairman for Seaford Town, said: "Lamin is a lovely guy who will go above and beyond to help those in need.

"If only there were more Lamin's in the world. He is so friendly and works incredibly hard for Seaford Town FC.

"Everyone at the club is so proud of Lamin, he genuinely deserves this recognition and we all hope he wins the national award."

Lamin will now be nominated for the national Unsung Hero award and will attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards Ceremony in Salford.