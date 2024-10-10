BBC Weather glitch forecasts 'hurricane winds' for Sussex
A message has gone out over the radio and social media this morning, reassuring the public that the issue is being looked into as soon as possible.
The app is showing ‘hurricane winds’ forecast for the whole of Sussex, with wind speeds of almost 14,000mph.
Lead BBC weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King took to X (formerly Twitter), just before 6.25am about the glitch.
He said: “Oops, don’t be alarmed by some of our @bbcweather app data this morning. Be assured there won’t be 14408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404°C. It is being looked at and hopefully sorted ASAP.”
BBC Breakfast also posted on X to say that that there is a 'technical glitch' with the BBC weather app and ‘there is no hurricane in the UK’ and urged people not to be ‘alarmed’.
The Met Office said the weather forecast for Sussex today will see a cloudy start with patches of rain clearing later to leave a fine day with plenty of sunshine. It will feel cooler with a northerly breeze, with a maximum temperature of 13°C.
