Beach huts are available to rent at Hastings - this is what it will cost.

Beach huts for hire

Seasonal beach huts are now available for rent over the summer says Hastings Borough Council.

The huts are close to the award-winning Marina beach at St Leonards.

Ten seasonal chalets are available each year to book on the Lower Promenade at Marina, St Leonards. These wooden chalets, funded by The Foreshore Trust, are available for seasonal weekly hire from the end of May to September.

The hut booking season runs from now through to Friday 5 September 2025. All booking dates are from Friday to Friday.

Off peak bookings run up to and including bookings that start on Friday 18 July 2025 inclusive. Peak - Bookings start on Friday 25 July 2025 up to and including bookings that start on Friday 5 September 2025 inclusive.

The price of booking a beach hut is peak (per week): £343; off peak (per week) £216; Full season: £2,664.

You can book using the form on the Council’s website at www.hastings.gov.uk/coastlinebeaches/beachhuts-chalets/seasonal-beach/ where you can also read the terms and conditions.