Beach huts are available to rent at Hastings - this is what it will cost.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:03 BST
Beach huts for hireBeach huts for hire
Beach huts for hire
Seasonal beach huts are now available for rent over the summer says Hastings Borough Council.

The huts are close to the award-winning Marina beach at St Leonards.

Ten seasonal chalets are available each year to book on the Lower Promenade at Marina, St Leonards. These wooden chalets, funded by The Foreshore Trust, are available for seasonal weekly hire from the end of May to September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hut booking season runs from now through to Friday 5 September 2025. All booking dates are from Friday to Friday.

Off peak bookings run up to and including bookings that start on Friday 18 July 2025 inclusive. Peak - Bookings start on Friday 25 July 2025 up to and including bookings that start on Friday 5 September 2025 inclusive.

The price of booking a beach hut is peak (per week): £343; off peak (per week) £216; Full season: £2,664.

You can book using the form on the Council’s website at www.hastings.gov.uk/coastlinebeaches/beachhuts-chalets/seasonal-beach/ where you can also read the terms and conditions.

Related topics:HastingsSt Leonards

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice