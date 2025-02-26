Beach management works at Selsey will involve transporting 9,000 tones of shingle

Ambitious beach management works, set to start on Selsey Beach next month, will involve transporting some 9,000 tonnes of shingle to the beach near Danefield Road, Selsey Town Council has said.

The works are set to start on March 3, and will last for up to 4 weeks. Organisers say the work is intended to reduce flood and erosion risk in the area, and the works take place every year to make sure the beach is as resilient as possible.

“The beach is a primary defence against flooding and coastal erosion by absorbing wave energy” a leaflet explaining the works reads. “Shingle recharge is required to replenish naturally depleted and eroding beaches.”

"By reducing the wave energy on the seawall, the works help prevent potential damage from undermining,” a spokesperson for Selsey Town Council adds.

Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images.

The 9,000 tonnes of shingle will be delivered via lorry to Danefield Road, in Selsey and deposited between two groyne bays, before being spread to the adjacent groyne bays. Public right of way, as well as access to the majority of the beach, will remain in place for the duration of the work but, due to health and safety concerns, the parts of the beach where work is actually taking place may be closed.

The shingle itself will be delivered via lorries travelling down Highfield Road, across Clayton Road and down to the end of Danefield Road. The site compound and vehicle turning area will be in the immediate area between the seawall and the end of Danefield Road. Access to residential properties will be maintained through the works.