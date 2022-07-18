Beaches packed at the weekend as Hastings swelters in heatwave

Hundreds of people took advantage of the continuing heatwave, pouring onto beaches from Rock-a-Nore to St Leonards. And temperatures are set to get even hotter today (Monday) and Tuesday with an Amber weather warning in place for extreme heat.

Temperatures are expected to reach 27 degrees today and as high as 30 degrees on Tuesday (July 19), with only a light breeze expected.

The heat will subside a little from Wednesday, with temperatures dropping to 21 and 20 degrees, but there will still be plenty of sunshine throughout the week.

Beaches were packed on Sunday. Picture by Kevin Boorman

Here is some advice from the NHS for coping with the heat. They say the main risks come from dehydration and not drinking enough water and overheating, which can lead to heatstroke.

They say a heatwave can effect anyone but that older people, especially aged over 75, and those who have a long term illness, are most vulnerable.

Stay cool indoors by closing windows that face the sun and pulling the curtains. Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

People hit the beach at the weekend as the heatwave continued

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day and make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling.

Dog owners should avoid walking their pets in extreme heat as pavements and beach stones can burn their sensitive paws.

The NHS says signs of heat exhaustion are a headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, a high temperature and excessive sweating. If people are showing these signs they need to be cooled down.

Get them to lie down and raise their feet slightly. Get them to drink plenty of water. Sports or rehydration drinks are OK. Cool their skin – spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them. Cold packs around the armpits or neck are good, too. Stay with them until they're better.