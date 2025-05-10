Beachgoers flock to Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun

By Matt Pole
Published 10th May 2025, 16:15 BST
Beachgoers have flocked to a Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun.

Pictures sent to SussexWorld by Sussex News and Pictures show punters lounging on Littlehampton beach, enjoying the glorious springtime sunshine.

Can you spot yourself in our pictures?

Beachgoers have flocked to a Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun

1. Beachgoers flock to Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun

Beachgoers have flocked to a Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Beachgoers have flocked to a Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun.

2. Beachgoers flock to Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun

Beachgoers have flocked to a Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Beachgoers have flocked to a Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun.

3. Beachgoers flock to Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun

Beachgoers have flocked to a Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Beachgoers have flocked to a Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun.

4. Beachgoers flock to Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun

Beachgoers have flocked to a Sussex seaside town to soak up the sun. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice