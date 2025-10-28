Thousands of runners took on the iconic South Downs route on October 25 and 26.

Local runner Oliver Varney was the first across the finish line with a time of 03:02:52 in the Marathon event, while Izzy Bradford was the first woman back with a time of 03:33:24.

In the Ultramarathon, Cumbrian runner Tom Sabey broke the course record with the event’s first ever sub four-hour run thanks to an impressive time of 03:51:50, while Maria-Olguta Petre placed first in the women’s category with a time of 05:13:48.

In the 10k, Joshua Nisbett took the top spot with a time of 00:43:20, while junior runner Tori Day took both fifth place and the fastest women’s time with a run of 00:44:17.

On Sunday, Richard Strong placed first in the Half Marathon with a time of 01:25:48, and Katy Reed was the fastest woman back with time at 01:41:57.

Councillor Jenny Williams, Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) Lead Member for Tourism & Place, said: “Congratulations to everyone who took part and received a well-deserved medal – you are all incredible! Particularly record-breaker Tom for an astonishing run, and Tori, our junior runner beating all other women in the 10k event.

“Thank you to all the spectators for cheering on the runners along the route, and special thanks must go to the volunteers for their support in making this sensational event happen.

“If you are feeling inspired by these amazing runners, then why not join us and give it a go in 2026?”

Entries have opened for the Beachy Head Marathon 2026 which returns on October 24 and 25 next year.

The Beachy Head Marathon is supported by a number of volunteers and charities including Mankind, Eastbourne Sea Cadets, Birling Gap Coastguard, Beachy Head Ramblers, Seaford Striders, Victoria Baptist Church, You Raise Me Up and Hailsham Rotary Club.

Each voluntary organisation will receive a donation from the event – with more than £100,000 issued to date. It is also estimated that runners themselves raise a further £100,000 for good causes each year through sponsorship alone, according to EBC.

The challenging off-road course includes an eye-watering 300 steps, 14 gates, an elevation gain of up to 1,381m and all seven of the world renowned Seven Sisters white cliffs.

The picturesque route also takes in parts of the South Downs Way, national park countryside, forest, four villages, two lighthouses and one river valley.

These are the top three placings, according to EBC.

Marathon

Men

Oliver Varney (03:02:52)

Charlie Penrose (03:13:04)

Stephen Nimmo (03:21:13)

Women

Izzy Bradford (03:33:24)

Amelie Karlsson (03:41:51)

Lucy Naga (03:47:05)

Ultramarathon

Men

Tom Sabey (03:51:50)

Josh Woods (03:58:13)

Adam Crook (04:06:09)

Women

Maria-Olguta Petre (05:13:48)

Georgina Phillips (05:22:18)

Cat Gulliver (05:24:15)

10k

Men

Joshua Nisbett (43:20)

Marcin Gawel (43:31)

Gary Judges (43:34)

Women

Tori Day (44:17)

Olivia Fielder (46:24)

Jennifer Brown (47:26)

Half Marathon

Men

Richard Strong (01:25:48)

James Caffrey (01:27:29)

Ross Brocklehurst (01:27:36)

Women

Katy Reed (01:41:57)

Katie Birch (01:42:53)

Alex Myall (01:43:56)

For more information, to view all results and photos or to enter for 2026, visit: www.visiteastbourne.com/marathon.

1 . Beachy Head Marathon weekend - in pictures Beachy Head Marathon weekend Photo: Mick Hall Photos

2 . Beachy Head Marathon weekend - in pictures Beachy Head Marathon weekend Photo: Mick Hall

3 . Beachy Head Marathon weekend - in pictures Beachy Head Marathon weekend Photo: Mick Hall Photos

4 . Beachy Head Marathon weekend - in pictures Beachy Head Marathon weekend Photo: Mick Hall