A heritage centre in Eastbourne has closed its doors today (Monday, September 30) – but there are hopes it could reopen in the future.

The Beachy Head Story – a free exhibition which explores the history of the surrounding area – is among discretionary services cut by Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

It comes amid efforts to save £2.7 million of additional in-year savings, on top of the £3 million already agreed as part of its 2024/25 budget.

The heritage centre contained ancient artefacts and stories of people who shaped the landscape.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition to save the centre, which was started by volunteer Donald Selmes.

Mr Selmes said more than 40,000 people visited the centre last year, and that its closure will ‘significantly impact those interested in learning and understanding Eastbourne's historical intricacies’.

During a cabinet meeting earlier this month, Mr Selmes recommended that the council look at making its services profitable or cost neutral, instead of ‘killing off services completely’.

He said: “As people have said, there has been no real cost benefit analysis in any of the documentation provided.

“There’s no real understanding of how much the cuts to services will cost to implement."

The cabinet said the closure of the Beachy Head Story was ‘deeply regrettable’ and that it didn’t reflect the value the council placed on arts and heritage.

However, EBC leader Councillor Stephen Holt has hinted at hope for the future of the centre.

Speaking during this month’s cabinet meeting, Cllr Holt said the council would ‘look for alternative options’, adding that he expected more details to be made available ‘in terms of that future option’ in November.

In a statement released today, he added: "In due course, the council will be inviting expressions of interest in the running of the site, with a view to it reopening under a new operator in spring 2025."