Beacon lit at West Wittering beach as nation looks back on 80 years since VE Day
Lit at approximately 7.30pm, West Wittering was one of hundreds of communities across the UK, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man to take part in the ceremony, with beacons also lit in neighbouring towns like Selsey and Bognor Regis.
The lighting marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, when the Germans officially surrendered to the allies, closing the western front and ending the war in Europe.
For many, the light of the beacons is simultaneously forward-looking and retrospective; representing the thousands of lives lost in the fighting, but, at the same time, a sense of hope for peace and prosperity in the post-war years.
With free parking from 6pm, complimentary drinks and fish and chips available on site, yesterday’s beacon lighting was designed to make everyone feel welcome.
Photo by Alexander Gill.