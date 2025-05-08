Beacon lightingBeacon lighting
Beacon to be lit in Hastings tonight to mark VE Day

By Andy Hemsley
Published 8th May 2025, 10:51 BST
A beacon lighting ceremony will take place on the East Hill at Hastings tonight to mark the anniversary of VE Day.

It is being organised by Hastings Borough Bonfire Society who took part in a similar ceremony for the anniversary of D-Day.

The beacon will be lit at 9.30pm to the song of ‘I Vow To Thee My Country’. The Last Post will be played. The Bonfire Society will then light the lamp for piece, which will be brought down from the hill and placed in St Clements Church in the Old Town.

The beacon lighting is to symbolise the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of the Second World War.

People are also invited to shine lamps on the promenade, Stade Open Space and West Hill at 9.30pm. These should be LED lanterns or electric torches.

