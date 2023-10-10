BREAKING
Bearded Beats spins the tunes for Worthing charity Superstar Arts' Danceathon

Bearded Beats has been spinning the tunes for Worthing charity Superstar Arts' five-hour Danceathon in a bid to raise £2,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:20 BST

The annual event is taking place between 10am and 3pm today at West Worthing Baptist Church, where the charity is based.

Jo Sullivan, chief executive and co-founder, said: "This time, we have done it on a day where there are community groups coming in, like Buddys and Frontline, and they are joining us dancing.

"It raises awareness of our coffee bar, where people can come in and buy a nice coffee and cake. The cooking group makes the cakes and the coffee bar is work experience for the Superstars because they are serving customers."

Bearded Beats, DJ Nik Patterson, volunteered his time to run the music for the Danceathon. Jo said: "Having him is a bit of a coup. He is sharing it with his DJ friends, so it has reached people who had never heard of us before."

Superstar Arts' five-hour Danceathon in a bid to raise £2,000 for the Worthing-based charity

Superstar Arts' five-hour Danceathon in a bid to raise £2,000 for the Worthing-based charity Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

