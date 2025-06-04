Beautiful blooms in Bexhill as church holds Flower Festival

Bexhill resident John Dowling said: "Inside Christchurch there was a blaze of late spring colour throughout the weekend with displays. combining ingenuity and artistic skill.

“Visitors coming in out of the showers were greeted by 14 different floral arrangements on the chosen theme of ‘Take a Seat.’

“Just how far a fertile imagination and a gift for species choice, arrangement and colour can extend was demonstrated by the means by which talented contributors had matched their choice of chair.

“These options ranged from a “Bodger’s Chair” (rural chair-making is one of the oldest crafts in England), to a park chair, a rocking chair, a director’s chair, dining chairs, a milking stool, garden bench, desk, deckchair and dolly’s chair to an armchair, sanctuary chairs, a piano stool and even a saddle.

“The vestry chair which received its own floral blessing was once owned by blind preacher and poet Dr George Matheson whose hymns include “O love that wilt not let me go.”

The flower festival regularly attracts more than a thousand visitors every year.

“Admission to Christchurch’s annual floral marvel is free, experience showing that donations often produce a more generous result. In addition to support for church funds visitors who flocked to the church over the Bank Holiday were also giving in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care.”

1 . Bexhill Flower Festival Bexhill Flower Festival Photo: supplied

2 . Bexhill Flower Festival Bexhill Flower Festival Photo: supplied