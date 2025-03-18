Beautiful carpet of daffodils on show at Sussex woodland

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:09 BST
Spring has well and truly sprung at an ancient Sussex woodland known for its hugely popular bluebell walk.

A carpet of daffodils, which precedes the bluebells each year, have bloomed at Beatons Wood – home of Arlington Bluebell Walk.

Beatons Wood is currently open each Wednesday and Saturday, between 10am and 4pm.

While the Bluebell Walk is open – from April 4 until May 8 – Beatons Wood is open daily.

Owner John McCutchan, 88, runs the site with the help of The Bluebell Walk Advisory Group.

John’s late wife Carolyn McCutchan planted the wild daffodil seeds in Milennium Avenue many years ago. Each year, John and his garden team tend to the area, separating large clusters and planting surplus bulbs, to improve the display for the following year.

A number of charities benefit from donations from the Bluebell Walk every year. Between 1972 and 2024, the walk raised £1,073,457 for local organisations.

For more information, visit: www.bluebellwalk.co.uk.

Daffodils in Millenium Avenue.

1. Beautiful carpet of daffodils on show at Sussex woodland

Daffodils in Millenium Avenue. Photo: Justin L

John McCutchan, owner of the property and grounds.

2. Beautiful carpet of daffodils on show at Sussex woodland

John McCutchan, owner of the property and grounds. Photo: Justin L

The daffodils can be found at Millennium Avenue.

3. Beautiful carpet of daffodils on show at Sussex woodland

The daffodils can be found at Millennium Avenue. Photo: Justin L

Carolyn McCutchan, John's late wife, decided to open Beatons Wood when the bluebells were in flower to raise money for charity.

4. Beautiful carpet of daffodils on show at Sussex woodland

Carolyn McCutchan, John's late wife, decided to open Beatons Wood when the bluebells were in flower to raise money for charity. Photo: Justin L

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice