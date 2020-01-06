Beautiful Cuckmere Haven snap scoops runner up photography prize

A photograph of Cuckmere Haven has been selected as a runner up from hundreds of entries nationwide in celebration of the best tourist spots in Britain.

The beautiful picture was taken by Seaford photographer Phil Wiltshire, 59, and was named as a regional finalist in the Premier Inn Best of Britain photography competition.

Phil said: “Every season has something unique to offer on the Sussex coasts but Cuckmere Haven is an iconic view - how could you not be inspired to capture the moment?

“It’s a view to me that sums up everything about Sussex and the South Coast - The sea, the cliffs, the views, and the added bonus that it was lambing season.”

The photographer has also given tips for budding photographers including picking the season carefully, getting the timing of the shot right, and adding interesting elements like buildings or animals to photographs.

Launched in partnership with Visit Britain, the competition aimed to capture some of the nation’s most beautiful landscapes.

Hundreds of entries were judged by a panel of Premier Inn and Visit Britain judges as well as travel and landscape photographer Thomas Heaton and travel blogger Chloe Gunning.

Premier Inn managing director Simon Ewins said: “From rolling hills to breath-taking coastlines, there’s no shortage of natural beauty in the UK but Phil’s picture of Cuckmere Haven really jumped out from hundreds of entries to our Best of Britain competition.

“Sussex is a spectacular visitor destination and we hope – even in a small way- our competition helps shine a light on all the amazing sights the area has to offer.”

Regional finalists, including Phil, have all won an overnight stay at a Premier Inn of their choice.