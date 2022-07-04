Beautiful new steam loco makes its debut at Hastings Miniature Railway

The Royal Scot, in eye-catching red livery, ran for the first time at the weekend and will be a permanent addition to the railway.

It is identical to the Royal Scot, that used to run on the line during the 1960’s and has brought back a pang of nostalgia for some local people who remembered it.

The railway is based in Hastings Old Town and runs trains from a station by the boating lake, to Rock-a-Nore and back.

The railway is now running trains during weekdays, as well as at weekends.

1. HMR Royal Scot leaves Marine Parade 020722 Kevin Boorman.JPG The Royal Scot leaves Marine Parade Photo: Kevin Boorman Photo Sales

2. HMR Royal Scot leaves Rock-a-Nore on its first train 020722 Kevin Boorman.JPG The Royal Scot leaves Rock-a-Nore Photo: Kevin Boorman Photo Sales

3. HMR Royal Scot passes Hastings Contemporary on its first train 020722 Kevin Boorman.JPG The Royal Scot passing Hastings Contemporary Gallery Photo: Kevin Boorman Photo Sales

4. HMR Royal Scot being coaled for its first run 020722 Kevin Boorman.JPG Dan Radcliffe loads the Royal Scot up with coal Photo: Kevin Boorman Photo Sales