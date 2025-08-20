Beautiful sailing ship sighted off Sussex coast

Local photographer Brian Bailey captured this pictured of the twin-masted brigantine Tres Hombres as she passed Hastings on August 16.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sailing vessel was enroute to Dungeness where she moored for the night and has a fascinating history and background.

Tres Hombres is named after three friends who energetically started a new clean shipping movement in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She transports sustainable, organic and traditionally produced goods and has become a shining example for alternative transport and the entire freight shipping movement. Today she is a global ambassador for freight under sail, transporting up to 40 tonnes of fairly produced and fairly traded products including rum, cocoa, coffee and olive oil.

The Tres Hombres sailing ship off Hastings. By Brian Bailey

Tres Hombres was built in 1943. Without masts and in a wreck-like condition, she was discovered in 2007 by three friends in Delft, in the Netherlands. With an incredible amount of diligence and dedication from many volunteers, she was brought back to life.

Within just over two years they managed to completely restore the ship and convert it into a sailing ship that now crosses the Atlantic Ocean every year, sails the Northern European seas and covers these long transport distances exclusively with the power of the wind.

To keep the ship in perfect condition, the Tres Hombres undergoes an annual renovation with many volunteers helping and learning the boat building trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Fair Transport, who operate the vessel, said: “Our movement connects exotic goods with regional coasts, luxury products with fair trade, honest producers with ethically conscious consumers, all without destroying or polluting the environment.

“Wind and water are the natural elements that make our movement global and bring us together in a strong community around the world that is passionate about sustainability and fighting climate change.”