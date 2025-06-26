Beautiful village pub named best in Sussex

Sam Theobald, General Manager and Stuart Miles, Regional Executive Chef, Butcombe Group. Photo Anne Patterson

A gorgeous village pub in Chilgrove was named the best in Sussex in Tuesday’s National Pub & Bar Awards.

The White Horse Pub, in Chilgrove, is owned by Butcombe Boutique Inns; a premium collection designed to give guests a unique, personalised and home from home experience in some of the most beautiful locations in the country.

Tristan O’Hana, Judge, National Pub & Bar Awards says: “The White Horse actually won National Pub & Bar of the Year back in 2018, but sadly lost its way a little over the years. The Butcombe Group team have done an excellent job at bringing it back to an award-winning operation. West Sussex is packed full of brilliant pubs and bars, so it’s a huge achievement for The White Horse to be named its County Winner.”

Other judges were impressed by the way The White Horse team demonstrated excellence across every area of the customer journey including design, service, food and drink, style of offer, marketing, and investment.

Sam Theobald, General Manager, The White Horse said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been named Best Pub in West Sussex! All the team work so hard to give our guests the very best experience, with incredible food, drink and top-notch hospitality. So, to be recognised at these prestigious awards means the world.”

Now in its ninth year, the National Pub and Bar Awards showcase the finest pubs and bars on a national scale, each year crowning the best venues within the 94 counties of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.