After picking up a free trail card, visitors can learn how to care for and protect the UK’s beautiful wetlands with a wide variety of wetland ranger activities.

These include making bird leg rings, conducting bird health checks and using survey skills to count wildlife.

Children can even grab some WWT work gear and dress like real rangers for fun selfies.

Roman Moss measures a ‘swan’ for the Health Check challenge as part of Junior Wetland Rangers.

Nine-year-old Roman Moss was one visitor to take on the challenge and become a ‘Junior Wetland Ranger’. He said: “My favourite part was measuring the swan and doing the health checks, like the real rangers do, and I liked finding and counting the birds in the ‘Role Call’ challenge.”

As well as Junior Wetland Rangers challenges there are many reasons to visit WWT during the summer holidays, including trying family pond dipping sessions, boarding a ‘Wetland Discovery’ boat ride to see Sussex wildlife and strolling through the Coastal Creek aviary to spot diving ducks and avocets.

You can book your visit online and WWT Members can visit for free all year round.

For more details, visit: www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/whats-on/junior-wetland-rangers

Nevaeh Moody (five), Lalya Moss (11) and Evlyn Moody (eight) all kitted out as Junior Wetland Rangers at the "Gear Up" selfie spot.

Arundel Wetland Centre is open 10am - 4.30pm, seven days week this summer.

The 65 acre wetland reserve has buggy friendly, paved, level pathways and sturdy no-slip wooden boardwalks and wheelchair accessible wildlife hides.

The Wetland Discovery boat rides can be booked at the admission desk on the day of your visit.