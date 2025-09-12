'Bed bug' bites cut this Butlin's Bognor Regis getaway short

Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Disappointed holidaymaker Hollie Honeyman said she had to cut her Butlin’s getaway short after getting suspected bed bug bites.

Miss Honeyman, from Kent, told the BBC she had originally planned to stay at Butlin’s Bognor Regis for a full five days – from Monday to Friday – but decided to leave early after waking up with ‘bites’ all over her body.

"I had developed painful and extensive bites across my body. I suffered allergic reactions to the bites, which required medical attention, and the experience has left me with serious anxiety,” she told the news service, adding that she left the site a day early.

A spokesperson for Butlin’s has apologised, and wishes to assure guests that the resort follows a strict cleaning and hygiene policy, which includes the identification of and preventative measures for bed bugs.

"We're very sorry to hear about Hollie's recent experience on resort and will be contacting her directly to discuss the issues raised further,” they said.

But for Hollie, the damage was done. She told the BBC the bites had already ‘ruined’ the holiday, even though Butlin’s moved them to another room: "We spent the entire day washing our clothes on-site to avoid bringing bed bugs home and we were forced to throw away our suitcases, along with some of our clothes and personal belongings."

After complaining to Butlin’s Ms Honeyman she was eventually offered a full-refund for the holiday, but was originally only offered £400.

"This was not only a ruined holiday but also a serious failure in cleanliness, pest control, guest safety, and customer care at Butlin's resorts,” she continued.