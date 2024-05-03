Bede’s School Shortlisted for Tes Excellence in Creative Arts Award 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These awards recognise the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary. The shortlist was compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders and experts. The schools and teachers they chose showcase the best of education across the sector within 21 award categories, covering all areas of school education.

Bede’s Senior School has been recognised for its outstanding Performing Arts Faculty, offering one of the most diverse and distinguished programmes for pupils who are passionate about performing arts. Bede’s offers a wide range of opportunities for pupils to develop and showcase their talents in drama, music, dance or even behind-the-scenes on both local and international platforms.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine said, “Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries – the standard was so high this year despite the challenges schools face. It is critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure that the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised.”

“We are incredibly proud to be shortlisted for the Tes Excellence in Creative Arts Award,” said Peter Goodyer, Headmaster at Bede’s School. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our pupils and staff who continually strive for excellence in the arts. This nomination reinforces our School’s commitment to providing a creative and inspiring environment for our young people to develop their talents and achieve their potential.”