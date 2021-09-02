Behind the scenes at Wealden Crematorium

The crematorium, which is run by Wealden District Council, is opening its doors on September 18 between 11am-3pm.

The 30-acre site in Horam is made up of landscaped grounds surrounded by wildflower meadows and woodland.

Wealden District Council’s community and public health portfolio holder Councillor Philip Lunn said the open day would give people a great opportunity to look around the venue.

Wealden Crematorium. SUS-210209-153033001

He said, “We are extremely proud of our beautiful crematorium and the open day will allow people to go behind the curtain.

“Talking about death is still very much taboo for many but the open day will enable people to look around in a relaxed and informal way and ask our friendly team any questions they may have.”