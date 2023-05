Twenty Horsham bellringers at St Mary’s Church took part in the ‘Ring for the King’ celebration on Saturday morning, including three new ringers who had been specially trained for the event.

In the afternoon, the bellringers rang1260 changes of Grandsire Triples. And on Sunday they joined Horsham’s Coronation Party in the town centre with a stall all about bellringing – with mini bells available for youngsters to try out.