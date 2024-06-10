Bells ring out in Horsham to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of events were held in Horsham on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Bells were rung at St Mary’s Church in Horsham’s Causeway as part of a national initiative with churches across the country taking part.

St Mary’s team rector the Rev Lisa Barnett led prayers at the Carfax War Memorial.

Entertainment followed on the bandstand from The Spinettes who performed a selection of wartime favourites and retro hits from the 1940s to the present day.

Horsham District Council chairman Nigel Emery and Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom light the beacon at Horsham's War Memorial

Representatives from the Royal British Legion, Horsham District Council, and St Mary’s Church came together later to light a beacon at the War Memorial. The beacon was lit at the same time – 9.15pm – as the beacons that were lit along the beaches of Normandy, representing the light of peace after the darkness of war.