Bells ring out to mark 80th birthdays of Horsham bellringers

Penny Groome and Mike Cattell both learnt to ring in the 1960s at different towers in Surrey – but now ring regularly at St Mary’s Church in Horsham.

During a special celebration to mark the pair’s milestone birthdays, two separate bands of eight ringers rang two sets of 80 changes of Grandsire Doubles.

A band of 10 ringers rang a specially composed length of 1280 changes of Plain Bob Royal to wish both ringers a happy 80th birthday on Sunday March 9.

The band of ringers them descended the tower and made their way to The Bear Pub in Market Square, Horsham, to celebrate – “as ringers often do with a pint of beer and a fine spread of food,” said Mike.

“Many thanks to Ben Hewson, our friendly publican, for making us so welcome and laying on the food and to our tower captain, Val Burgess, for the cupcakes and candles.”

