Beloved Bognor Regis restaurant to close after seven years in the town

After seven years in the town, a beloved Bognor Regis restaurant is set to close.

Mustard’s Bar and Restaurant, on York Road, is set to close its doors for the last time on Thursday (August 22), after several financially challenging years.

Best known for its stylish take on contemporary European cuisine, the town centre eatery has built up a loyal following among customers and residents over the last few years, who praise the restaurant for its great food, friendly service and fresh ingredients. But running a restaurant is hard – especially in the years after a global pandemic – and head chef Shaun Mustard says things have finally caught up with them.

“Things just weren’t picking up like they used to,” he explained. “The climate out there is tough, and I understand that it it’s ha. I don’t go out for fancy meals anymore because I can’t afford it myself. It just got to this point where I realised we had to accept the fact.”

Mustard's Bar and Restaurant, in Bognor Regis.

Even so, seven years after they opened, the Mustard’s team has plenty to be proud of, leaving behind swathes of devastated customers. “It’s gutting, everyone’s gutted – both us as staff and the customers. I’ve always felt like we’ve been well received, we have people who come in nearly every week because this is their place to be. We have customers who have been coming here consistently since we opened, and they’re devastated too.

"I’m just grateful for what we had, to be honest, so grateful,” Mr Mustard added. “We wouldn’t have made it this far if we didn’t have so many people who supported us and made sure to come in as regularly as they could afford to. Customers like that are as much a part of the place as we are. Without them, we wouldn’t have anyone to cook for.”

Mustard’s has became something of a Bognor Regis institution over the years and, although it’s coming to an end, Mr Mustard can look back on his restaurant knowing he did something special: “It was a pleasure just to be part of this,” he said.”We gave people an opportunity to get high quality food locally, without having to travel miles for it. That’s important to me.”