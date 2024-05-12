Beloved circus returning to Littlehampton amid 50th anniversary celebrations
John Lawson’s circus is coming to Southfields Recreation Ground later this month, agreeing to move from its usual space on the seafront due to ongoing projects in the area.
The ever-popular event, which features a range of traditional circus acts, runs on the following dates:
Thursday 16 May at 4.30pm and 7.30pmFriday 17 May at 4.30pm and 7.30pmSaturday 18 May at 2.00pm and 5.00pmSunday 19 May at 11.30am and 2.30pm
A spokesperson for Arun District Council, which helped organise the event, said: “This is a great opportunity for the family to get out together, so please show your support for this.”
fabulous event in our district."
Founded in 1974 but ‘Captain’ John Lawson, the circus started out as one of the smallest in the country, starting out in Hadlow Playing Field in Kent. The show was well-received and continued to grow, however, until 1985 when Captain John sadly passed away, leaving the circus to his son Niven and his daughter Beth.
Both continue to run the show to this day, and still respect The Captain’s original plan of providing top-shelf live entertainment to underserved communities all over the UK.
They do so under more difficult circumstances – and with more discerning customers – than ever before, and so, in a bid to keep increasingly sophisticated customers happy, the show boasts luxury seating, Big Top heating and lighting and a highly skilled troupe of entertainers; a long way from Captain John’s flower show marquee!
