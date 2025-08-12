'Beloved East Sussex village character and author’ dies

An author and historian whose research into Mayfield was so comprehensive it revealed completely new historical facts about the village, has died unexpectedly.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Cornish, 79, was described as a 'beloved village character and author’.

The son of a rector, he was born near Dartmoor, lived in Poynings and attended Lancing College and Hertford College, Oxford. While a student, he played cricket for the first XI and travelled as far afield as the Galapagos Islands in his holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went to live in Mayfield in 1982 with his wife, Patsy and resided in the village for just over 40 years living in Fletching Street and West Street. He was in charge of Mayfield and East Sussex footpaths and byways, all of which he tramped regularly on foot.

Tim Cornish

His first career was as a teacher in a state school in Newbury, Berkshire. A growing interest in independent film led him to specialise and take up the post of Film Officer for South East Arts based in Tunbridge Wells. He was responsible for getting Media Studies recognised officially as an 'A' Level and GCSE subject in schools.

Tim founded Mayfield's film club with screenings held monthly in the Memorial Hall over many years.

Village friends described him as 'very modest and humble.' His research on Mayfield and the surrounding countryside led to many original discoveries in both its history, people and architecture, especially of the Chapel in Mayfield Girls School and St Dunstan's Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years ago he published a definitive new history of Mayfield called Medieaval Mayfield, Archbishops and Peasants. He had been working on a second book, a project about the Wealden iron industry and its production of metals to manufacture guns for the English army and Royal Navy.

There was much about Hadlow Down and Buxted but the book also touched on subjects like pirates, cloth, dyes and political intrigue. Efforts are currently being made to get the book to print.

From his hospital bed, the day before he died, he was handwriting the introduction to this new book saying he had finished the research for it.

He was a lifelong member of Mayfield Cricket Club and the weekend after his death all cricketers wore black armbands. A memorial service will be held at St Dunstan's Church on September 2 at midday. All are welcome.