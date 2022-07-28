Beloved Felpham play park closed after blaze

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the blaze took place at 10.05pm yesterday (July 27).

The fire was successfully extinguished and no injuries were reported, but police are treating the incident as a ‘deliberate ignition’, remarking that it caused ‘a significant amount of damage’ to equipment in the playpark.

In a Facebook status published earlier today, a representative of Arun Parks and Greenspaces, a subsidiary of Arun District Council, said: “It is not clear at this stage what the cause of the fire was. We are liaising with the Police and Fire Service about this incident.

Longbrook Park

“It is extremely disappointing that the play area will now be closed off for the rest of the summer pending refurbishment, which we hope will be undertaken later in the year.”

The fire comes after an extensive refit earlier this year. Alongside update play equipment, an all-new pirate ship themed climbing frame was introduced, to rave reviews from local children.

Even before the update, though, the park was well-loved by residents and parents – many of whom grew up enjoying the facility. Grandparent and Pagham resident Laura Brown said: “My children have always loved Longbrook Park, and now our grandchildren do, too. Thought we were very posh when the pirate ship and new equipment came.”'