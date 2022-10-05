Beloved Pagham playgroup manager retires after more than fifty years of teaching

Mrs Jean Powell taught generations of toddlers through the playgroup, on Nyetimber Lane, which has closed following her retirement.

Having worked as a teacher for 52 years, she felt she’d more than earned her retirement but looks back on her days with the children fondly. “I can honestly say I’ve loved my work, watching the children grow and progress," she said.

"I have seen thousands of children pass through the pre-school, each one an individual. I had loyal staff who shared my enthusiasm and we worked together to create a happy learning environment for the children.

Mrs Jean Powell retired at the end of the summer term

"We have celebrated many milestones, some personal, like carnival wins, some national, like the Queen’s Jubilee, and I feel very fortunate to have so many happy memories of the children, their parents, and lots of fun to look back on.”

Mrs Powell’s retirement at the end of the summer term was heartbreaking for many of the pre-schooler’s parents, some of whom were taught by Mrs Powell themselves.

Natalie Lambert is one such mum. She attended Pagham Playgroup thirty years ago and her daughter, who has just started primary school, left at the end of the summer term. “I know some families have actually sent three generations through to the playgroup,” she said.

"She ran that playgroup for more than fifty years, I had a lovely time there, my daughter was settled and happy there, and the number of people that have been through the playgroup is amazing. She’s made a fantastic contribution to the local community.”

Despite teaching so many students over such a long time, part of what makes Mrs Powell so special, Mrs Lambert said, is her treatment of each student as an individual – so much so that she often remembers students she taught lifetime ago.

Mrs Lambert said “I know some people who’ve said they went to the playgroup years ago but Mrs Powell still remembers them, still says hello and asks how they’re doing.

"I just think to be working for such a long time is fantastic – little children are quite lively – but she obviously had such passion for what she did.”