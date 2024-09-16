Darren Doe died on Thursday, August 29 at the age of 58. His family said he leaves behind a ‘legacy of love, strength, and unforgettable memories’.

Everyone who knew Darren were welcomed to join a celebration of his life at a funeral service at Durrington cemetery last Thursday (September 12). A magnificent floral procession was held through the town to honour Darren’s memory.

A family tribute read: “Darren touched all of our lives in a way that words can never fully capture. As we stand here, the memories we shared with Darren come flooding back — moments of laughter, love, and his unshakable spirit.

"His journey was far from easy, yet his courage, resilience, and joy for life were remarkable.”

Darren was born on January 20, 1966 – the third of four children – to loving parents, Averill and Reg. From the very beginning, Darren’s arrival was ‘nothing short of extraordinary’.

The eulogy read: “Born unexpectedly at home, he made a dramatic entrance into the world that would later capture newspaper headlines. With the quick-thinking midwife noticing his condition, Darren was rushed to St. Bart’s Hospital in London in a specially heated police car, supported by a coordinated effort from West Sussex, Surrey, and the Metropolitan Police, overseen by New Scotland Yard.

"Darren had made headlines before he even had the chance to open his eyes.

"It was soon after that Darren was diagnosed with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. He faced surgeries on his spine and head in his first few days of life, a battle that would set the tone for his tenacity and strength.

"After three long months in the hospital, Darren came home in April, welcomed with open arms by a family that adored him from the moment he arrived. From that day forward, he was cherished by all of us — the centre of our universe.”

Averill and Reg ‘devoted their lives’ to caring for Darren – ‘never seeing his challenges as limitations’.

"Our dad, with his unwavering love and incredible ingenuity, adapted our family home to make sure Darren could thrive. He even handcrafted a special cart for Darren so he could wheel himself around and play with us and the other children.

"Darren was never left out of anything, and our parents made sure of that.”

One of his favourite activities as a teenager was horse riding at Arundel, where ‘he would often chat with the Duchess of Norfolk’.

This family added: “Darren was never one to shy away from making friends or starting a conversation with anyone he met.

"As he grew older, Darren’s independence blossomed. He would wheel himself into town to visit our aunt’s flower pitch, stopping to chat with passersby and making friends everywhere he went.

"He was well known locally and was always a familiar face along Worthing Pier, one of his favourite places especially for fishing.”

Darren was described as ‘incredibly active’, often taking part in wheelchair marathons and other sporting events, ‘often alongside celebrities’.

"But perhaps his proudest moment came when he met Princess Diana, a cherished memory captured in a photograph that still takes pride of place in his home,” the eulogy read.

"But more than anything, Darren loved his family. He thrived in the warmth of family gatherings, especially when our dad would sing to him daily. There were so many moments of laughter.

"Losing our dad when Darren was 32 was a devastating blow, but our mum continued to care for him at home, filling their days with love and laughter.

"When we lost our mum a year later, Darren’s heart, like ours, was broken. But despite the immense loss, Darren continued to be a light in all of our lives. When his care needs increased, he moved to The Veterans Nursing Home, where he settled in and appreciated the care he received, even charming the nurses with his cheeky, ‘Are you married?’

"We continued to visit him often, sharing meals and memories and that photo of our most recent day out together is included in the order of service — a reminder of the love and joy that surrounded Darren every day of his life.”

Darren was ‘loved beyond measure’ by his family, who said: “Darren’s life may have been filled with challenges, but it was also filled with love, laughter, and a spirit that will never be forgotten.

“Darren, we will miss you dearly. Your presence in our lives was a gift, and though you are no longer with us, your memory will live on in our hearts forever.”

Darren met Princess Diana - a 'cherished memory' captured in a photograph that still takes 'pride of place in his home'