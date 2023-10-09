Bemusement as Punch and Judy Festival posters stolen from Bognor Regis seafront

One of the organisers of this year’s Punch and Judy Festival, which came to Bognor Regis last week, was bemused to discover some of the festival’s posters were stolen.

The Punch and Judy posters. Photo: Ken Blamires.

Taking place at the Royal Norfolk Hotel from September 30 to October 1, the event was intended as a celebration of Bognor’s unique seaside heritage, and everything the generations-long Punch and Judy tradition. In particular, it was a celebration of Tony Hancock’s cult classic 1963 film The Punch and Judy Man, which was screened in full at the Picturedrome Cinema as part of the festival.

The festival proved to be a hit, with Punch and Judy shows well attended throughout the weekend, a popular screening, and plenty of visitors turning out to see Punch and Judy puppets from across the decades, including some of those used in the film.

It was so successful, in fact, that three large posters from this year’s event were stolen from the seafront. Unbothered by the theft itself, Bognor Regis Heritage Partnership chairman Ken Blamires sees the missing posters as yet more evidence of the event's popularity.

"I think it was just some opportunistic souvenir hunters!” he grinned.

"It was a really brilliant weekend, in the end. The children really engaged with the shows, even though every single performance was different. At one end, there was a marionette show, and you could literally hear a pin drop as he worked, the children were so compelled. They were just mesmerised by him.