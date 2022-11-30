Ben Fogle, award-winning broadcaster and adventurer, paid a visit to RSPCA Sussex West Branch on Sunday, to explore the facilities at Mount Noddy Animal Centre, and to witness the raising of the centre’s newly donated Christmas tree.

(left to right) Sarah Carden, Bruce Fogle, Ben Fogle, Abi Edington

Ben’s father, the renowned veterinarian and author Bruce Fogle, is the president of RSPCA Sussex West Branch and donated the tree ahead of the festive season – a time of year associated closely with the homing of cats, dogs and other pets.

Mount Noddy Animal Centre first opened its doors back in 1969 and has recently undergone a major redevelopment, with modern and high-quality facilities. The animal centre supports the work of the RSPCA in the Chichester district and provides care and assistance to hundreds of cats and dogs each year. It has seen first-hand the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on household pets across the region and a rise in the number of cats and dogs being abandoned.

Ben said: “Mount Noddy Animal Centre is an amazing facility. It’s really impressive to see the dedication of the staff in rehabilitating the animals, and the remarkable facilities such as the hydrotherapy unit.

Ben and Bruce Fogle

“With the cost-of-living crisis, a lot of people are really struggling, and we know that – sadly – many are forced into making a decision between themselves or their animals, meaning they’re having to look for alternative homes or facilities for their cats and dogs, such as Mount Noddy Animal Centre. The staff here are on the front line moving forward, so to have these really caring and loving facilities for these animals is absolutely crucial right now.”

The RSPCA Sussex West Branch is a local branch of the national RSPCA charity. It does not receive funding from the national charity and relies solely on fundraising, donations and income from its four charity shops.

Susan Botherway, Mount Noddy Animal Centre manager, said: “We have launched a ‘shoe box appeal’ for Christmas donations for the cats and dogs at the centre. We are asking people to kindly donate a small box with toys and treats. Boxes will be gratefully received and can be donated by visiting the centre where our lovely Christmas tree is on display.”

To donate, or to discuss options for rehoming a cat or dog, visit: ​​www.rspcasussexwest.org.uk

