Bereaved dad leads public ribbon display at Worthing's iconic Dome Cinema to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

​​Worthing families affected by baby loss will share their feelings in a blue, pink and white ribbon display at the iconic Dome Cinema to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Barriers will be put up outside the cinema, in Marine Parade, and ribbons will be available for people to add the names of the babies being remembered.

The ribbon display will be at the Dome from Monday, October 9, to Sunday, October 15, to raise money for Sands, the charity that leads Baby Loss Awareness Week, works to save babies’ lives and support bereaved families.

Co-ordinator Tom Moss-Silverson, a local Sands supporter, wanted to give bereaved families in Worthing the opportunity to share their memories and help raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.

He said: "Losing my daughter Eva Rose at 5½ weeks old, I know how hard baby loss can be on families.

"The loss of a baby or pregnancy is heartbreaking and this is happening to families across the UK every day. During Baby Loss Awareness Week, I wanted to create a special display to remember all the babies lost, whether recently or long ago.

"I hope the display raises awareness and breaks the silence surrounding baby and pregnancy loss, it is impacting so many people in our community, I hope it starts conversations."

Tom currently plays for Sands United FC Brighton & Hove, a support network for fathers, grandfathers, uncles and brothers of baby loss.

The awareness week is represented by a blue and pink ribbon logo and this image has been the inspiration to create ribbon displays up and down the UK.

More information about the display can be found on Facebook and for anyone who needs the support of Sands, find more information on the website www.sands.org.uk

Tom said: "We will have a choice of pink, blue and white ribbon for you to use to tie along the barrier. These will be available just by the box office with a pen for you to write your baby’s name on. We hope you can take this time to reflect during this Baby Loss Awareness Week.