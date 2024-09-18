Bersted Green Primary School celebrates ten year anniversary with trip to the zoo

Students and staff at Bersted Green Primary School packed up their bags and headed to Marwell Zoo in Hampshire last Thursday (September 12), to celebrate the ten year anniversary of the school’s opening.

As well as a celebration of school history, the trip also served to connect student’s ongoing learning around wildlife, animals and habitats; giving them a valuable chance to see the fauna in their books spring off the page and into real life.

For headteacher Katie Jenkins, who has been headteacher since the school opened in 2014, the trip was a valuable chance to reflect on her time as head.

“When the school was opening, I was excited to get the job; I just thought the school had so much potential,” she told the Bognor Regis Observer. “And I’m just really proud of the progress we made, from where we were to now. Our children are fab, we try really hard to provide a lot of extra curricular activities, and it’s just a lovely place to be.”

She added that the trip to Marwell felt like the perfect celebration, going down a treat with curious students. “All the animals came out to play, which felt really special,” she added. “We saw snow leopards, a baby giraffe, a red panda, it was so special, it really came to life for us.”

To find out more about Bersted Gren Primary School, on Laburnum Grove, visit berstedgreenprimary.co.uk

