Berwick Church with Bloomsbury artist’s work to close for vital restoration

Berwick Church, famous for the murals created by Duncan Grant which attract visitors from across the world, is due to close until next Spring so vital restoration work can take place.

The building work is being carried out thanks to a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant. It starts Monday, September 2 which means the church will be closed for about six months.

Revd Peter Blee said: “We are excited to reveal that critical building and conservation work will commence at Berwick Church on Monday. The ‘building’ stage of the project includes insulating the roof, installing underfloor heating as well as fitting other facilities and ground source heat pumps which will supply sustainable underfloor heating. The church is anticipated to re-open in Spring 2020, when we hope conservation work will begin on the Bloomsbury paintings.”

The last church service at Berwick before the work gets underway will be held on Sunday, September 1. During the construction work, services will be held in the other nearby parish churches. Details: http//berwickchurch.org.uk/worship-and-services/

A community activity plan is now underway. The next event is an opportunity to meet the conservators. It’s on Sunday, September 8 at 4pm at Selmeston Village Hall when international wall painting conservators Lisa Shekede and Stephen Rickerby talk about work conserving wall paintings around the world from Bhutan to Berwick. Tickets cost £12 including refreshments. Book: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wall-painting