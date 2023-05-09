Best-dressed dog competition takes place on Eastbourne seafront - in pictures

A group walk and best-dressed dog competition was held in Eastbourne yesterday (Monday, May 8) for charity – take a look at the adorable pictures below.

Cinnamon Trust volunteers met on the Western Lawns to celebrate the charity’s work in the community.

It was one of 36 ‘Big Walk’ celebrations held across the UK for the charity, with all proceeds going to the Cinnamon Trust.

In addition to joining the group walk, the adorable dogs were also invited to enter into the best-dressed contest.

Participants didn’t have to be wearing full outfits to enter, and some turned up just to join in with the fun.

The winner will be announced in seven days – who do you think should win?

The charity has yet to reach its £500 donation goal for the event. Click here to donate and support the Cinnamon Trust’s work.

The Cinnamon Trust supports elderly and terminally-ill pet owners during difficult times and help with the day-to-day care of their pets when they no longer can themselves.

Nationally, The Cinnamon Trust helps over 150,000 people a year with 157,977 animals.

1 . Best-dressed dog contest in Eastbourne These adorable dogs all took part in the competition - who do you think should be crowned the winner? Photo: Megan Baker

