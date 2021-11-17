The canine competition will take place outside Lewes Castle on December 2, as part of the Lewes’ Late Night Shopping event.

The organisers, Vist Lewes, said in a statement: “Bring along your pooch for a chance to win some deliciously doggy Christmas prizes. From collars and leads to dog food, treats and toys, all our prizes are generously donated by local businesses Hound of Lewes, Cliffe Vets and Pets Corner.”

Vist Lewes say entry is free for all, with the show beginning at 6pm and judging commencing from 6:15pm.

The central roads in Lewes will be closed from 5pm on the 2nd December, and the organisers encourage visitors to travel on foot or use public transport.

Trains will be running as usual for those coming from further afield and there will be parking available on the periphery of the town - for updates, follow Visit Lewes on social media or visit their website.