Ferring History Group hosted the open day on Patterson’s Walk on Thursday, May 8, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, with project lead Pete Coe giving talks about the pillbox's history and Nigel Shearman from Friends of Shoreham Fort showing people what it was like inside.

Nigel said: "You would have had four people in here, nice and cosy. There would have been one NCO and three privates. You would have done a 12-hour shift in here.

"One private would have been a gunner on the Bren gun, the second one would be a loader, so you could change the magazines really quickly, and the third one would be a runner."

The walls are one-metre thick and in wartime, the pillbox was surrounded by mines. There was a display showing the amenities available within the pillbox and a separate display of models and pictures explaining some of the history of wartime in Ferring.

The history group was joined by Worthing Radio Events Group, who set up a Special Event Station at the pillbox for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

