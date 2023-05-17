Best show yet for Sompting and District Model Railway Club, featuring two popular YouTubers

There was a variety of exhibits in different gauges at St Peter's Church, Sompting, on May 13 and well over 130 visitors were welcomed by the club.
There were two model railway YouTubers at this year's show, Mike and Doug Potter from Budget Model Railways and Jason Pierce from New Model Barmy.
Matthew Ayling, organiser, said: “The show went really well. We had 16 model railway layouts to show, with the exhibitors travelling from all over Sussex to be here. Both the visiting public and exhibitors were all enjoying themselves and there was a very friendly atmosphere.
"People admired the displays, enjoyed the refreshments and many bought items from the club sales stand. We were so pleased to present such a diverse range of layouts in such a relatively small hall. There was certainly a high level of standard to the exhibits which our visitors certainly appreciated.”
Sompting and District Model Railway Club welcomes new members from juniors to experienced modellers. For further information visit the club website www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk