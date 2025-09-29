Bexhill 100 donates £24,000 to local causes following big car show

By Andy Hemsley
Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:15 BST
An impressive £24,000 was shared by local organisations at Bexhill 100 Motoring Club’s annual presentation

People gathered at the Polegrove indoor bowls club on Friday 26th September for the event.

The generous donations followed this year’s Bexhill 100 Motoring Club’s Classic and Custom Car Show held at the Polegrove Recreation Ground on August Bank Holiday Monday.

The money was shared equally by Bexhill Heritage, Bexhill Beach Garden, Association of Carers and Hastings RNLI, who each received £6,000.

The cheques were presented by Mr Andrew Carey, Managing Director of the show’s main sponsor this year, Trenchline Utilities Ltd.

This year was the 20th anniversary of the show, and to date Bexhill 100 Motoring Club have raised over £200,000 for local charities and good causes. The organisers wish to thank all the volunteers, trade stands, exhibitors, sponsors and those attending for their help in making this show the success it is today.

Pictures by Jeff Penfold.

