A new trainee assistant site manager is working to build new homes in Bexhill-on-Sea, having gained construction skills with a charity supported by the housebuilder.

Joseph Westwood, 23, began working for the Pelham Building Enterprise – which provides a first job and training to those interested in the construction industry – through the Government-funded Kickstart scheme.

Following his previous role there as a team leader, he is now based at Vistry Group’s The Gateway location off Wrestwood Road, where he has been working since 2019 building Bovis Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph said: “When I was looking for a job, I met with my work coach at The Pelham, which allowed me to get to know the experienced builders and project managers working there.

Joseph Westwood and supervising tutor Damien Mathias in the workshop at The Pelham Building Enterprise

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When a Kickstart position opened up at the charity, I was asked to fill the role.

“Not only did the position get my confidence up and get me used to working, but I was able to get construction experience, which helped me a great deal when applying for the Bovis Homes position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Gateway is just up the road from The Pelham, and we used to go there for site visits and waste collection, so I was familiar with the development as well.”

The Pelham works closely with the Jobcentre in Bexhill to reach disadvantaged young people who have been out of work for more than six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the guidance of an experienced builder, young people are able to learn basic construction skills, as well as valuable workplace skills such as timekeeping, attitude and attendance.

Ollie Jeffs, CEO of The Pelham, said: “We kept Joseph on as a team leader after his six months in the Kickstart scheme were over as we saw the potential in him. We’re all so proud of him for getting this role with Bovis Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Pelham is a place where we can nurture, train and teach young people, providing them with a safe place to make mistakes and learn from them, and I’m glad we’re able to help hardworking people like Joseph find their way.”

Vistry started work at The Gateway in 2019 and has been supporting The Pelham as part of the development’s Local Employment and Skills Plan (LESP) agreed with the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan provides training opportunities for vocational and employment skills required for jobs created by the construction of new homes.

Lee Cote, site manager at The Gateway, has been working for the housebuilder for the last 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I started my journey in a similar way to Joseph, having gone from being in the Royal Signals, to losing my way a bit and eventually starting a promising career in construction.

"I think he’s got the aptitude to do really well, and I’m thankful to The Pelham for helping young people to find their potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vistry is building 200 new Bovis Homes properties at The Gateway, with 140 homes for private sale and 60 affordable properties available through shared ownership or low-cost rent.