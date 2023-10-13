The manager at Bexhill and Battle Foodbank fears the life-saving service will face a huge increase in demand this winter after it saw its busiest week of the year so far.

The week beginning September 18th saw the foodbank give food to almost 200 people - an increase of 25% on the week before.

Project manager of Bexhill and Battle Foodbank, Michelle Pannell, said: “It was the busiest the foodbank has been since Christmas, and we think this is just the start of a very busy season. Clients are already starting to share their dread of the colder winter months and the fear of what their energy bills might be.”

She added: "The demographic of foodbank client's is changing as interest rates rocket and people can no longer afford their mortgages or rent. We now regularly see professionals like teachers and nurses using the foodbank as a way to get by when they hit a tough month, with an unexpected cost."

Bexhill Foodbank

Yet despite this increase in demand, there is still a stigma attached to using a foodbank, which means people who need it may not seek help.

Sarah, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was a first-time user who was mortified and ashamed to need to use the foodbank. She felt like she was the only one and that others needed it much more than her, but her partner is self-employed and his work is down so they were really struggling for food.

"I'm so glad I came. I was really embarrassed and you can tell how hard things are that I came today,” she said. “I can't believe I knew so many others here. Like mums from the school with children, just like me.”

Bexhill and Battle Foodbank works in partnership with Citizens Advice Bureau 1066, with CAB financial capability advisor Amy Baynes working directly with clients to help with benefit checks, applications, energy grants, budgeting and debt.

Bexhill Foodbank

Amy said: “Some clients have got to the point where they are so desperate, they don't feel anything any longer. They tell me they are just numb. Then they come to the foodbank and they feel seen and heard. It feels like a home to them, as they are made to feel welcome and are supported.”

Foodbank project manager Michelle feels this partnership is the way forward to helping clients, adding: “The difference that has made to so many of our clients is immense. Many no longer need to use the foodbank."

But for now, the foodbank is still in need of donations ahead of the busy winter months.

