W.ave Arts unveiled the bus at The Compound, in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.

Its event started at 11am and runs until 3pm today.

Visitors were treated to free mince pies, courtesy of Asda and had the chance to explore a mini Christmas market.

Inside the bus, people were treated to the soft sounds of harpist Sarah-Juliette Dejey and pieces by Ajax Pipers artwork.

Carol Cook, director of W.ave Arts, said: “We are hugely thankful to every volunteer and organisation that has helped bring this together, to name a few Chartways for our new doors and cladding, M.O.A.T Developments for creating our vision and Brewers for supplying us paint and of course this wouldn’t have been possible with our Arts Council England for believing in us.

“We are grateful for everyone’s hard work and the attention to detail and can’t wait to be able to use this in the new year, we already have bookings scheduled in the diary. If you are interested, whether having a pop-up shop, private gathering, exhibition or want to start a book club or perhaps a coffee morning, get in touch. The options are endless.

“We’ve just completed a trial project at a bus stop in Sidley, in collaboration with Bexhill Town Council. The aim is to explore how art can positively impact the community, and we’ve been truly overwhelmed by the responses and conversations we’ve had with Sidley residents.

“These discussions have also highlighted other local infrastructure concerns, such as potholes and access to doctors. While we can’t address those issues directly, we believe that small efforts can make a big difference. As we always say, a single stone can create a ripple effect, and collaboration is key to community success.

“A huge thank you to the talented artist, Master Skosh, for completing this project just in time for Christmas.”

