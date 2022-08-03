Bexhill & Battle and Hastings & Rye MPs meet local teens making a difference

NCS is a youth programme that runs every summer and autumn during school holidays, offering a range of experiences for young people.

Mr Merriman and Ms Hart were told about the social action projects planned, which included fundraising for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and Warming up the Homeless in Bexhill.

Maddy Ball, 16, said: “The experience of pitching and speaking to an MP was so insightful. It was nice to use our voice to express ourselves. Huw and Sally-Ann helped to make it personal to you and were very respectful.

Huw Merriman MP and Sally-Ann Hart MP joined a group of more than 50 young people at Hastings Campus during their final week of their local National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

"We received great feedback on our pitches and our ideas were encouraged. The panel of MPs, business leaders and charity workers helped reassure us when delivering our pitches to an audience of over sixty peers.”

The two MPs gave feedback on the planned activities and also spent time answering questions. Their activities included a 16 mile ‘pier to pier’ walk the following day from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings which raised over £1,000 in 48 hours.

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill & Battle, said: “I am a big supporter of the NCS and have been involved in the summer programme in various ways since I became an MP.

“One thing which stands out to me every year is the great teamwork of the talented young people and their passionate commitment to the community projects they develop together. This year was no exception.

“To anyone thinking of taking part in NCS next year, I would encourage you to do so. Not only will you meet some fantastic new people, you will have a lot of fun, discover new strengths you didn’t know you had, build your confidence and make lifelong friends.”

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings & Rye, added: “'I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to East Sussex College to watch the fantastic presentations on community involvement by the young people taking part.

"I was very impressed by the thought given to the charities they had chosen, and to the events they were organising to do so. It was great to see teamwork, communication and leadership in action - all the skills NCS helps to develop.”