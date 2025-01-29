Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BMX riders and skaters have been left dismayed following the sudden removal of a grind rail from a Bexhill skate park.

Oliver Butcher, whose son practises there, said a group of riders who use the park regularly were shocked to discover that the professionally installed, competition-grade grind rail at the facility within Sidley Recreation Ground had been removed by council workers on January 19 without prior notice.

He said: “The grind rail, valued at more than £300, which had been won at a regional competition had been a central feature of the skate park, attracting visitors of all skill levels.

“For beginners and young children, it served as an accessible walk-up rail, while for seasoned riders, it offered a challenging element for competition-level tricks and skills not possible elsewhere in the local area. The loss of this feature has left a significant gap in the park’s amenities, further compounded by the removal of a matching rail at Galley Hill Skate Park.

“Adding to the frustration of local riders is the apparent prioritisation of resources by the council. While workers went to the trouble of filling the bolt holes left by the grind rail’s removal, they neglected to address long-standing issues in the park. Cracks in the concrete, which allow water to seep in and cause further damage, remain untouched. Similarly, graffiti, which creates hazardous skids, has been ignored. Riders are questioning the logic behind these decisions, asking whether this is truly a good use of public funds.

“The community of BMX and skate enthusiasts is calling on the council to reconsider its approach to park maintenance and to reinstate the grind rail, which was a valuable and well-used asset.”

He added that his son is ‘gutted’ as he had just started to use the rail and practice his scooter skills on it.

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “The grind rail was not added by Rother District Council and has been removed on safety grounds, with the damage caused to the skatepark surface by its installation having been repaired by our contractors.

“The skatepark was carefully designed to ensure it is useable and safe for all users, and it is vital that any addition is properly assessed.”