Bexhill boy becomes the youngest town crier in England

A competition to find Bexhill’s first town crier for generations was held in the sunshine on the terrace of the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday (9 April).

Contestants had to read out a set text and then a piece of original prose.

Their efforts were judged by Mayor Paul Plim, Deputy Mayor Claire Baldry, and special guest Medway town crier Mike Billingham, who travelled from Rochester especially for the event.

The Deputy Mayor read a poem she had written for the occasion and the audience were also entertained by the Royal British Legion Band.

The competition, which was MC-ed by Rother District Council and Bexhill town councillor for Kewhurst Ward, Brian Drayson, ended in a three-way tie. The judges believed all the entrants brought something unique and original to this new volunteer role.

The winners were William McAuley who works for Warming Up The Homeless, writer Juliette Wills and 9-year-old primary school pupil Alex Dugdale.

The “bellow” of town criers will now job share the role and all take part in community events across the town.

The town council believes that local cub and Mad Fish drama student Alex is the youngest town crier in England – and possibly the world.

Mayor Paul Plim said: “The town crier is a very important part of Bexhill’s civic heritage. I’m delighted we now have not one, not two, but three new town criers to represent our brilliant town.

“All the contestants will bring their own personality to this traditional role and will make all sorts of public announcements. Hopefully we will have everything in place for one or more of them to join around 150 town criers up and down the country who are taking part in the national town crier proclamation for the Queen’s platinum jubilee on Thursday 2 June.”

New town crier Alex Dugdale said: “I’m really excited to be one of Bexhill’s new town criers. I look forward to shouting at everyone on a regular basis!”

The tradition of a town crier dates from around 500 years ago when the city of Chester

appointed its first town crier. The town crier’s job was to spread news – good and bad –around the town.

If you’d like to book a town crier for your event, please contact the town clerk Julie Miller at [email protected]

For more information about the national town criers’ proclamation on Thursday 2 June at 2pm, visit: www.queensjubileebeacons.com.

Picture by Margaret Hayles.

