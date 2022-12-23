So he set out to get the tree decorated. With the help of his mum and Light up Bexhill CIC director Hazel Timpe, they organised with the Eco Hub in Western Road for primary school age children to decorate roundels of wood which were placed on the tree in a ceremony this week with Toby there. Rounds of wood were provided by the Friends of Coombe Valley Country Park.
Hazel Timpe said: "We are delighted to have made Toby's Wish come true. Many thanks to Friends of Coombe Valley Country Park for the wood, Lindsay White Community Support for the use of Eco Hub, Hazel Dawn Batkin for delivering to Glenleigh School, Terry Byrne for drilling and ribbon attachments, Sam Coleman for promotion, Lightning Fibre for their sponsorship and finally all the children who made a decoration. "
