Bexhill business decks out in red, white and blue for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Abbott & Abbott estate agents, in Devonshire Road, has previously decorated its shop front for Christmas and Easter celebrations and thought it would be fitting to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne with another colourful display.

Several local businesses helped set up the shop’s display.

Michael Green, manager, said: “Frequent visitors and local residents of our town will know that we have decorated our shop front in spectacular style previously for Christmas and Easter celebrations, and we couldn’t let the Queens Jubilee go by without another colourful display.

“The design was many weeks in planning and in corroboration with local suppliers. We also consulted our local councillor as we wanted to complement their own display of flags along Devonshire Road.

"Our display has been extremely well received and we have had dozens of passers by stopping to take photographs and calling into our office to thank us for our efforts.

“Our grateful thanks go to Dorothy Marchant Florist in Western Road, Bexhill for the wonderful flowers and flags, and to their staff who spent several hours fixing the display in place for us, and also to Sparc PM Ltd, also based in Western Road, for designing and supplying our amazing sign above the display.

"It has been a delight to work with these two local businesses once again – thank you to everyone involved, and we hope you all enjoy the Jubilee celebrations.”

