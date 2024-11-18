Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Small businesses in Bexhill will be ‘hard hit’ if the town’s main post office closes, the town’s chamber of commerce has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Post Office is looking at options for its wholly-owned branches across the country to cut costs, with up to 115 branches being potentially affected.

However, there are fears that the branch in Bexhill’s Devonshire Square could shut, which is directly run by the Post Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, said: “Bexhill Chamber of Commerce fully understands residents' anger at the closures of the banks and now the Post Office. Many small local businesses rely on these resources and will be hard hit by yet more loss of counter facilities for both cash and parcel type transactions.”

Bexhill Post Office

Councillor Christine Bayliss, Rother District Council's portfolio holder for regeneration and economic development, said: “We understand that the Post Office Ltd is considering the closure of the Bexhill-on-Sea branch as part of a nationwide closure programme, although we have yet to receive official notification from the Post Office.

“It is absolutely vital that the services currently provided by the Post Office in Bexhill continue to be available for local people and businesses.

“Even with alternative provision in the town, we are well aware of the impact a closure could have on our community, businesses and town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will share details of any consultation once it’s released and encourage anyone who would be affected to take part.”

Bexhill and Battle MP, Dr Kieran Mullan has launched a petition, calling for the Bexhill branch to be kept open.

He said: “I am firmly opposed to the closure of Bexhill Post Office. I know that it’s loss would have a big impact on the town, its residents and businesses. It would not just impact Bexhill residents, but also those from nearby rural local areas who cannot get the more specialised Post Office services such as passport checking and DVLA licences from the smaller branches.

“The staff of the Bexhill Post Office have years of extensive experience and good relationships with their regular customers. They are highly respected and valued and have made sure that Devonshire Square Post Office is an integral and important part of the Bexhill community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are considering a range of options to reduce our central costs. This includes considering the future of our remaining Directly Managed Branches (DMBs), which are loss-making. We have long held a publicly-stated ambition to move to a fully franchised network and we are in dialogue with the unions about future options for the DMBs.”

The spokesperson added that Bexhill Post Office is a directly managed branch but added that no announcement has been made about any branch.

Dr Mullan’s petition can be found at drkieranmullan.org.uk/campaigns/save-bexhill-post-office.