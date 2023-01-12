A Bexhill cafe is having to close because customers cannot reach it due to flooding of an underpass, its owner said.

Debbie Pennington, owner of Oceanside Cafe in Glyne Gap, said the walkway under the bridge by the cafe floods every time there is heavy rain, meaning people end up stranded on the other side.

Due to the current wet weather, the cafe has had to shut several times recently, including today (Thursday, January 12), Debbie said.

She added: “It's having a terrible effect on my business now as staff can't get paid and we are suffering a loss of earnings. We've had to take deliveries through the underpass with our wellies on and using supermarket trollies. People who have been trapped on the beach side have had to walk through in socks or bare feet as it’s been up to knee height.

Phoebe Crummy, who works at Oceanside Cafe, by the flooded underpass

"We even had to wheel a 78-year-old customer through on a trolley as he was trapped on the other side. There are sewer drains right next to this, which is a surface water drain and I would expect there is contamination when all of them are underwater. When the drain pops its lid it floods within minutes so that's why people get stranded.

“I call Southern Water every time and they send a man out and he just doesn't have the equipment to check the length of the overflow pipe that leads to the sea to see if it’s blocked.

“During the sales at Ravenside it was so busy round there with cars queuing up to park but nobody could get through to us so we missed a great opportunity for customers.”

Debbie has raised the issue with Ian Hollidge, the county councillor for Bexhill South.

He said: “Glyne Gap is at the eastern end of Bexhill's seafront the underpass being very popular with walkers, dogs, cyclists and beach hut owners all wishing to enjoy our beach. The fact that the bridge is often flooded and access blocked is very frustrating for all, especially the Oceanside Cafe.

"I've been involved with this site since 2007 with the funding, design, construction and maintenance of the NCN2 Bulverhythe Link coastal route connecting Bexhill with Hastings. It made the Coastal Culture Trail feasible and a great tourist attraction.

“After the recent sewer discharges from Galley Hill Bexhill was in the news for the wrong reason. As county councillor sitting on the cross-party Place Committee we met with Southern Water who answered our questions on sewer discharges. Glyne Gap’s flooding, according to Southern Water, is a hydraulic issue, from that I understand the pipes outfall to sea are partially blocked or when it is high tide can't discharge. Southern Water will have to do an inspection to see if and where such a blockage is.

“Ravenside's rainwater catchment over the large car park discharges into these pipes, which obviously can't cope with the volume. There should in my opinion be more focus on sustainable urban drainage, ideally through our planning system.”

